Why Kong’s New CFO Hire Signals an IPO Is Coming

When a fast-growing AI infrastructure company quietly hires a CFO who has taken three separate companies public, that is not a routine finance appointment — it is a strategic signal. Kong’s decision to bring Bruce Felt on board as its new chief financial officer tells us something important about where the API and AI connectivity market is heading, and why the timing of this hire matters as much as the hire itself.

What Kong Actually Does — and Why It Matters Right Now

Kong is not a household name outside of enterprise software circles, but it sits at a genuinely critical junction in the modern AI stack. The company builds the infrastructure that allows software applications — and increasingly, AI agents — to communicate with each other through APIs. Think of APIs as the plumbing that connects different digital systems. Kong makes that plumbing more secure, faster, and capable of handling AI workloads specifically.

As enterprises accelerate their deployment of agentic AI — systems where AI models take autonomous actions by calling external tools and services — the demand for robust API connectivity infrastructure is growing sharply. Kong is positioned directly in that demand wave. That context makes this CFO hire far more significant than a standard leadership reshuffle.

Who Bruce Felt Is and Why His Track Record Is Specific

Felt is not a generalist finance executive. He has a very particular specialty: taking high-growth software companies through the complicated transition from private to public markets. He served as CFO for FullTime Software, SuccessFactors, and Domo — guiding each of them through their IPOs. SuccessFactors, notably, was later acquired by SAP for $3.4 billion, which tells you something about the caliber of company-building Felt has been part of.

At Domo, a cloud analytics company, he helped scale a complex, data-heavy business and steered it through a public offering in a challenging market environment. That experience — managing investor expectations, building public-company-grade financial infrastructure, and maintaining growth discipline simultaneously — is exactly what a pre-IPO company hires for. It is a very specific toolkit, and Kong just acquired it.

Reading the Signal: What This Hire Actually Means

In the technology world, CFO hires are one of the clearest signals a company can send about its near-term intentions. Hiring a three-time IPO CFO when you are a private AI infrastructure company is not subtle. It almost certainly means Kong’s leadership is either actively preparing for a public offering or positioning the company to be acquired at a premium valuation — both outcomes that require the same type of financial discipline and governance infrastructure Felt specializes in building.

Kong CEO Augusto Marietti’s own words confirm this reading. He described Felt as someone who brings “operational discipline,” “public markets experience,” and the ability to build “globally scaled organisations.” Those are not phrases you use when filling a routine finance role. They are the language of a company preparing for a defining transition.

The Broader Trend: AI Infrastructure Companies Are Maturing

This hire fits into a larger pattern that I have been watching closely across the AI sector. The first wave of AI investment, roughly 2020 to 2023, was dominated by foundation model companies — the builders of large language models. The second wave, which is playing out right now, is about the infrastructure layer: the tools, platforms, and connectivity systems that allow businesses to actually deploy AI at scale.

Companies in this infrastructure layer — API management, AI security, model orchestration, data pipelines — are now mature enough to consider public markets. Kong is one of the most prominent among them. As agentic AI systems become standard in enterprise environments, the platforms that manage how those agents communicate and operate become indispensable. That creates the kind of durable, recurring revenue story that public market investors find attractive.

Key Facts: Bruce Felt’s Career and Kong at a Glance

Category Detail New CFO Bruce Felt Company Kong (API and AI connectivity platform) IPOs Led as CFO FullTime Software, SuccessFactors, Domo Notable Exit SuccessFactors acquired by SAP for ~$3.4B Current Board Roles Veradigm, Human Interest, Betterworks, Cambium Networks Kong’s Core Market Enterprise API management and AI agent connectivity Likely Strategic Direction IPO preparation or acquisition-ready positioning

What This Means for the AI Connectivity Market Competitively

Kong operates in a space that includes competitors like MuleSoft (owned by Salesforce), Apigee (owned by Google Cloud), and AWS API Gateway. The fact that Kong has remained independent and is now hiring IPO-grade financial leadership suggests its investors and leadership believe it can compete as a standalone public company rather than seeking the safety of an acquisition. That is a significant bet on the independent value of the AI connectivity market.

It also puts competitive pressure on the rest of the sector. A publicly traded Kong, with the transparency and capital access that brings, would likely accelerate product development and enterprise sales — raising the bar for every other player in API and AI infrastructure.

Looking Ahead: The Next 12 to 24 Months for Kong

If my reading of this hire is correct, the next 12 to 24 months at Kong will involve building the financial reporting systems, internal governance structures, and investor-ready narratives that a public company requires. Felt has done this three times before, which means he is not learning on the job — he is executing a playbook he wrote himself.

The broader implication for the AI industry is that we are entering a maturation phase. The infrastructure companies that quietly enabled the AI boom are now grown up enough to stand in public markets. Kong may be one of the first to make that move, but it almost certainly will not be the last. Watch this space closely over the next two years — the AI infrastructure IPO wave may be just beginning.

If you found this analysis useful, I write regularly about the business and strategic layer of AI — not just the technology itself, but what it means for companies, markets, and the people building them. Explore more of my coverage on the trends shaping enterprise AI right here on the site, and let me know in the comments what you think Kong’s next move will be.