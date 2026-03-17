Why AI Agents Are Replacing Google Search for Shopping

Something quietly significant happened in online retail over the past year — and most consumers didn’t notice it. The way people discover, research, and buy products is shifting away from traditional search engines and toward AI agents that do the searching, comparing, and even purchasing on your behalf. Trustpilot’s recent moves to partner with major AI companies aren’t just a business pivot. They’re a signal that the entire architecture of online commerce is being rebuilt from the ground up.

The Death of the Search Bar (As We Know It)

For two decades, the online shopping journey followed a predictable path: type keywords into Google, scroll through results, click through to a retailer’s site, read reviews, and decide. That path is collapsing. According to data cited by Trustpilot’s CEO Adrian Blair, click-throughs from AI-based search grew by 1,490% over a single year. That’s not a trend — that’s a structural rupture.

Google’s decision to make AI-generated answers the default search experience accelerated this shift dramatically. Users are now getting synthesized answers before they ever see a link to click. For retailers who built entire marketing strategies around SEO and click-through traffic, this is an existential pressure point.

What Trustpilot Knows That Most Companies Don’t

Trustpilot’s strategic positioning here is genuinely interesting. Most companies in the “traditional web” ecosystem are watching their traffic erode. Trustpilot is watching its relevance grow. Why? Because AI agents need trusted data to make decisions on behalf of users — and review datasets are exactly that kind of fuel.

In January 2026, Trustpilot ranked as the fifth most cited domain globally inside ChatGPT. That’s a remarkable statistic. It means that when millions of people ask an AI assistant whether a company is trustworthy, the AI is pulling directly from Trustpilot’s database to answer. The review platform didn’t change its product — the world changed around it, and its data became more valuable, not less.

Blair’s projection that operating margins will reach 30% by 2030 — partly driven by LLM usage of its content — tells you everything about how this company sees its future: not as a website people visit, but as an infrastructure layer that AI systems depend on.

How Agentic Shopping Actually Works

To understand what’s at stake, it helps to picture how AI-driven shopping actually unfolds. Imagine asking a chatbot: “Find me a reliable wireless keyboard under $80 with good reviews.” An AI agent doesn’t just list options — it queries product databases, checks pricing, reads reviews, verifies seller reputation, and potentially completes the purchase without you ever leaving the chat interface.

Shopify’s Universal Commerce Protocol is built precisely for this. It allows AI agents to access product data and execute transactions entirely within the AI platform — say, Google’s Gemini — rather than redirecting you to an external site. Walmart has already plugged into Gemini this way. Microsoft’s Copilot Checkout, built in collaboration with PayPal, follows the same logic. The storefront is no longer a website. It’s a conversation.

The Data Loss Problem for Retailers

There’s a tension embedded in this new model that the industry hasn’t fully resolved. When a customer buys a product through a third-party AI interface, the retailer loses something valuable: behavioral data. They don’t see what the customer searched for first, what alternatives were considered, how long the decision took, or what ultimately tipped the choice. That data has been the lifeblood of digital marketing for years.

For some retailers, the trade-off is acceptable — the incremental revenue from AI-platform sales outweighs the data loss. For others, particularly those who depend on granular customer insights to optimize their funnels, it’s a more complicated calculation. Amazon, notably, is resisting this trade-off entirely. The company currently challenges unauthorized AI agents accessing its platform and is building its own internal assistant specifically to retain control over user data and advertising revenue.

The Amazon vs. Everyone Else Dynamic

Amazon’s position is instructive. It has more to lose than most from allowing third-party AI agents to mediate its customer relationships. Its entire business model — from sponsored listings to Prime loyalty — depends on owning the customer journey. Letting a Microsoft or Google AI agent handle the transaction would essentially hand its most valuable asset to a competitor.

This is why Amazon’s partnership with OpenAI, announced in February 2026, is structured the way it is: infrastructure and model development on AWS, with customized models for Amazon’s own consumer-facing applications. Amazon wants the capability of generative AI without surrendering the customer interface to someone else. It’s a defensive move as much as an innovative one.

Quick Reference: The AI Shopping Ecosystem Forming Now

Company AI Shopping Partnership What It Does Walmart + Google Gemini Integration Users buy Walmart products inside Gemini chat Shopify + Google/Microsoft Universal Commerce Protocol AI agents access products and complete checkouts in-chat Microsoft Copilot + PayPal Copilot Checkout Purchases completed inside Copilot without leaving the interface Amazon + OpenAI AWS Custom Models GenAI tools built for Amazon’s own consumer applications Trustpilot + LLMs Review Data Licensing AI systems cite Trustpilot as a trust verification source

What This Signals for the Next 12–24 Months

The PYMNTS Intelligence report framing consumers as starting everything — not just shopping, but research, comparison, and decision-making — on AI platforms is the key insight here. We’re not talking about a feature update to search. We’re talking about a new default behavior. And default behaviors, once established, are extraordinarily hard to displace.

Over the next two years, I expect three things to happen. First, more review and trust-data platforms will follow Trustpilot’s lead in positioning themselves as essential AI infrastructure rather than consumer-facing websites. Second, retailers without direct AI agent integrations will begin to see measurable traffic and revenue pressure — similar to how businesses without mobile-optimized sites suffered after 2012. Third, the regulatory conversation around AI agents making purchases on behalf of consumers — questions of consent, liability, and data ownership — will move from academic discussion to active policy drafting in the EU and UK.

The shift is already underway. The companies that understand they’re now building for AI agents as their primary customer — not human browsers — are the ones positioning themselves for the next decade of commerce.

If you found this analysis useful, explore our related coverage on agentic AI in enterprise settings and how AI is reshaping financial services. The pattern you’re seeing in retail is playing out across every sector simultaneously — and understanding the underlying mechanics puts you ahead of most observers, including many inside the industry itself.